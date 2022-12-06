Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, has signed up International

Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) sector, to conduct the feasibility study for its Line 7 project.

Expected to be completed in about 9 months by September 2023, the study will provide a comprehensive evaluation of all factors to determine the viability of the Line 7 Project, said a statement from Alba.

Alba awarded the contract during a virtual meeting held today (December 5) with Bechtel officials. It was attended by Alba’s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO Ali Al Baqali along with senior Bechtel executives Chief Operations Officer Craig Albert and Mining & Metals President Ailie MacAdam, it stated.

Speaking on the opccasion, Shaikh Daij expressed delight at the partnership it had developed with Bechtel over the years, which, he stated, had translated into awarding them Line 7 Project’s feasibility study.

"This proposed project underlines our ambition to grow organically and will further cement our position as one of the largest environment-friendly smelters in the world," he stated.

It’s estimated that Line 7 Project will have a similar production capacity as Line 6 Expansion Project – within the range of 540,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Adding further, MacAdam said: "We are excited to continue to support Alba on developing new Aluminium capacity in Bahrain."

"It is a great honour to continue our 30-year relationship with Alba, innovating Aluminium production and providing jobs and training opportunities," she added.

The aluminium industry giant later discussed various topics of mutual interest with Bechtel officials.-TradeArabia News Service

