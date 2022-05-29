MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, took a major step to strengthen its presence in the Asian-Pacific market with the inauguration its newest sales office in Singapore on Friday.

The new sales office was officially inaugurated by the chairman of Alba’s board of directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, during a ceremony that was held in the presence of Alba’s chief executive Ali Al Baqali, as well as its chief marketing officer Khalid A Latif, and director marketing MEA – Asia Hisham Al Kooheji as well as VAP marketing manager Shoji Takeuchi who looks after the operations of the Singapore office.

Speaking on this occasion, Shaikh Daij said: “Our expansion into Singapore marks a new chapter in Alba’s growth strategy as we aim to further connect with our existing clients in the Asian market and forge partnerships with new ones.

“Thanks to more than 550,000 tonnes additional throughput streaming from our Line 6 Expansion Project, Alba today is well-poised to consolidate its position as a supplier of choice and meet the demands of its growing customer base in the Asian-Pacific region.”

In 2021, the Asian-Pacific market accounted for 21 per cent of Alba’s total sales by footprint and Alba’s client base has expanded across multiple countries in this region to include Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand among others.

To date, Alba has three sales offices in Zurich - Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Singapore as well as one subsidiary in Atlanta - the US.

