Asyad, Oman’s integrated logistics provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Hydrogen Centre at the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) to study the potential of Oman’s ports and logistics services in shaping the nation’s green hydrogen economy.

Asyad’s agreement with GUtech includes conducting in-depth research and analysis against global best practices to enhance the efficiency of Asyad’s ports and logistics operations and the competencies and human resources required by the clean energy sector.

Essam bin Nasser Al Shaibani, Vice President of the Sustainability at Asyad Group said, “Partnering with Oman Hydrogen Centre will help us identify, capture, and assess our strengths and areas of improvement. It will also allow us to gather the necessary data we need to set the competitive standards for our logistics services to contribute to the Sultanate’s efforts in building a green hydrogen economy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Al Shaibani emphasised that Asyad is working to position Oman as a global hub for the clean energy sector, adopting the latest logistics technologies to handle and export green hydrogen and its derivatives to markets all around the world. It is also working closely with the private and public sectors to contribute in achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

Sausan Said Al Riyami, Director of Oman Hydrogen Centre at GUtech said the partnership with Asyad is multi-faceted and includes energy efficiency, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and capacity building. She added that Asyad’s ports and logistic services can be leading the supply chain through research and development, the implementation of innovative processes, building local talent and attracting regional and international expertise, transferring and localizing technology.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)