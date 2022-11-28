Sweden-based industrial solutions company Alfa Laval announced on Monday that it has been awarded a contract to deliver compact heat exchangers to the world’s largest green hydrogen plant under construction in Saudi Arabia.

The facility, powered by renewable energy, is being developed by a joint venture of ACWA Power, NEOM and Air Products, and will produce 650 tonnes per day of green hydrogen when it starts operations in 2026, according to past reports by Zawya Projects and others.

The company said that its energy-efficient plate heat exchangers will help maintain stable temperature in the electrolyser to maximise efficiency by cooling off the excess heat generated purified water is split into hydrogen and oxygen gases.

“Our business within hydrogen has developed well over the past years and we are today supplying efficient heat exchangers to the various steps of the process; for production, distribution and use,” said Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval.

The company is a leading supplier of heat exchangers to many of the main electrolyser manufacturers, the statement added.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

