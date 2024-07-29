Arab Finance: The Egyptian ready-made garments manufacturer Alex Apparels is planning to establish a factory for textiles and dying, with investments of $100 million, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Hassan El Khatib stated during his visit to Alexandria Public Free Zone.

With a daily production capacity of 70 tons, the factory is expected to start production within 2026.

Also, the company will establish two factories for ready-made garments in the Alexandria Public Free Zone over the coming period, with production starting in 2025.

It is worth noting that Alexandria Public Free Zone, Egypt’s largest free zone and the one that contributes the most to export activity, encompasses 417 projects spanning an area of 1,353 feddans.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).