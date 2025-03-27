Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises, and Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), conducted an extensive field visit to subsidiaries of the Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies.

The tour covered Arabian Drug Company (ADCO), Memphis Pharmaceuticals, and Nile Pharmaceuticals, focusing on recent facility upgrades aimed at enhancing production capacity, competitiveness, and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s broader strategy to reinforce Egypt’s pharmaceutical security while meeting international quality benchmarks.

El-Shimy reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to modernizing state-owned pharmaceutical companies, strengthening their role in ensuring national drug security, and aligning with global industry standards. He emphasized ongoing efforts to upgrade production lines, integrate advanced technology, and optimize resources to increase efficiency and sustain local market supply. The modernization drive is a cornerstone of Egypt’s industrial localization agenda, ensuring high-quality, affordable medicines remain widely available.

In collaboration with the EDA, the ministry is intensifying efforts to meet GMP requirements, with El-Shimy praising the progress achieved in upgrading facilities and infrastructure. He highlighted how these advancements not only improve the competitiveness of Egyptian pharmaceutical firms but also enhance their export potential in global markets. Expanding international reach remains a key pillar of the government’s strategy, with state-owned pharmaceutical companies actively increasing their presence across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

Human capital development is also a top priority, with the ministry focusing on employee training and skills enhancement. By investing in workforce capabilities, improving motivation, and optimizing working conditions, the ministry aims to sustain long-term industry growth.

El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the EDA, underscored the vital role of state-owned pharmaceutical factories in Egypt’s healthcare system. He commended their commitment to producing high-quality, effective medicines that meet global standards, stressing that ongoing modernization efforts will further strengthen their competitive edge. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring continuous access to essential medicines, supporting Egypt’s healthcare sector, and enhancing pharmaceutical exports.

The EDA remains committed to fostering an investment-friendly environment for the pharmaceutical industry by supporting infrastructure development and regulatory improvements. This approach aims to expand domestic pharmaceutical production, encourage innovation, and strengthen Egypt’s resilience against emerging healthcare challenges.

ADCO, established in 1964, operates 13 production lines and recently underwent a major modernization initiative, with over EGP 600 million invested in facility upgrades. ADCO exports to multiple Arab and African countries, including Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, the UAE, Libya, Senegal, Nigeria, Mali, and Zimbabwe. Between July 2024 and February 2025, the company recorded EGP 777 million in sales, marking a 39% increase compared to the same period last year, while profits reached EGP 103 million.

Memphis Pharmaceuticals, one of the oldest pharmaceutical firms in the Middle East, was established in 1940 and operates 15 production lines across various pharmaceutical forms. The company recently modernized key production areas to comply with GMP standards. Memphis exports to Gulf countries, Africa, and Eastern Europe, achieving a 223% surge in profits and an 83% increase in revenues during the first half of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

As Egypt continues to modernize its pharmaceutical sector, these initiatives reinforce the country’s commitment to expanding production, increasing exports, and ensuring the availability of high-quality medicines at competitive prices.

