Gaia Future Energy, a leading green hydrogen energy developer in Africa, and HyDeal, the promoter of one of Europe’s largest green hydrogen projects have launched HyDeal Africa, a partnership created to offtake, transport and export mass-scale green hydrogen from Morocco and Mauritania to Europe at fossil fuel parity.

HyDeal Africa aims to import 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and 5 million tonnes by 2035 from Gaia Future Energy projects in Mauritania and Morocco in conjunction with strategic partners, according to a press statement.

The partnership will conduct a feasibility study on the design, development and construction of a coastal subsea hydrogen pipeline connecting Mauritania and Morocco to Spain to serve offtakers throughout the continent, leveraging on the opportunities offered by the H2Med pipeline project set to connect Spain to France and Germany by 2030, the statement said.

Gaia Future Energy and HyDeal have already launched consultations to that effect with European institutions, national governments on both sides of the Mediterranean, key industry players and global financial institutions and the first stage of the pipeline feasibility study is expected to be presented at COP 28 in Abu Dhabi in November 2023, the statement noted.

Gaia Future Energy is a leading international developer of green hydrogen in Africa, with an 80-GW green hydrogen project pipeline under development.

HyDeal is a developer of mass-scale competitive green hydrogen projects. It launched in 2020 the HyDeal Ambition initiative, bringing together 30 green hydrogen value chain players in Europe (upstream, midstream and downstream) and is developing hydrogen production sites in Spain to serve industrial, energy and mobility customers with initial delivery scheduled by the end of 2026.

