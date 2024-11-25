Abu Dhabi-listed ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has delivered the first of six newbuild liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.



“Al Shelila” was delivered two months ahead of schedule, with the remaining five vessels expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on Monday.



The LNG carrier will go on hire with a top-tier, global energy trader immediately. The client’s name was not announced.



The ADNOC subsidiary awarded shipbuilding contracts to Jiangnan Shipyard in 2022 for the six LNG carriers as part of its fleet expansion to meet the growing global demand for natural gas.



In 2024, the company awarded new build contracts for up to 23 new energy-efficient vessels, including 8 to 10 LNG carriers, nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs).



Al Shelila has a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres, larger than the 137,000 cubic metres capacity of ADNOC L&S’ current LNG carriers. The vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50 percent compared to older-generation technology.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

