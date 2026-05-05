Egypt - ABB Egypt has reported an annual turnover of approximately EGP 14bn, underscoring its sustained growth and deepening presence in the Egyptian market.

Operating in Egypt since 1926, the company continues to play a pivotal role across the industrial and energy sectors, delivering automation and electrification solutions for both private enterprises and national projects.

Its footprint spans seven locations nationwide, anchored by the flagship industrial complex in 10th of Ramadan City. Covering nearly 100,000 square meters, the facility houses 13 production lines, complemented by manufacturing sites in the Suez and Nasr City Free Zones.

Ahmed Hammad, Chairperson of ABB Egypt, highlighted that the company has invested around $300m in Egypt over the past decade. He noted that locally manufactured products are now exported to more than 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Factories Manager AbdAllah Kassem emphasized ABB Egypt’s commitment to integrating local manufacturing, with domestically sourced components accounting for up to 78% of its products. He added that sustainability and efficiency remain central priorities, including a target to power 70% of operations with solar energy by 2028. Workforce development also features prominently, with expanded training and education programs.

ABB Egypt further underscored that its network of local partners enhances distribution and service capabilities. Its facilities comply with international standards, holding certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, and ISO 17025.

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