Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced that work is currently underway to provide power connection to the commercial and industrial areas of Al Haray within the northern emirate.

Adhering to the highest standards of safety and security, the initial phase focuses on the installation of 12 sub-distribution stations of 11 kV range running 12km long at a total cost of AED19 million ($5.1 million).

Sewa pointed out that it remained committed to provide clean and safe water to the Al Haray development.

Work has already begun on installing main water lines and pipes, it stated.

These pipes are made of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) material and come in various diameters ranging from 100 mm to 300 mm. The total length of these pipes will be 30,000 linear meters to cater to all users in the Al Haray industrial and commercial areas.

Saud Abdulaziz, the director of the Khorfakkan Department at Sewa, said it was giving power connection in both industrial and commercial areas of Al Haray.

For the industrial area connection, it will cost over AED12 million, while the commercial area connection will be implemented at a cost of AED7 million.

These efforts will continue until a permanent 33 kV main distribution station is constructed to fully power the area, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

