Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced the start of the construction works of Al-Urubah Park, a key lifestyle facility being developed as part of Green Riyadh programme.

Spanning a 754,000 sq m area, the park, which is one of the largest in the city, is distinguished by its vital location at the intersection of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road with Al Urubah Road, allowing residents to access it from various parts of the city easily.

The park will help boost the quality of life of its residents and visitors, providing them recreational places and transforming Riyadh into one of the most sustainable cities in the world, said a statement from RCRC.

The park's unique design with international specifications was adopted from several designs submitted by six international contestants who participated in the competition to present the best ideas and designs to achieve sustainability and conform to environmental standards, it stated.

The design features a panoramic path 3 km long and 12 m high, providing a view of the city's landmarks. The design also utilises modern technologies, in which nature harmonizes with technology, to give visitors an interactive experience using augmented reality.

According to RCRC, more than 600,000 trees and shrubs will be planted, covering 65% of the park's area.

In addition, the development of permanent water bodies accommodated in the initial design stages with the Al Laysan Valley pass through the park.

The park also features a 14 km-long walking trail, green terraces, open spaces, and theatres for events and festivals. The release also includes information about sports facilities catering to various age groups, said the statement.

The Green Riyadh Program works on planting residential neighbourhoods, developing neighbourhood parks, streets and corridors, developing sidewalks and pedestrian walkways, mosques and schools, as well as planting valleys and their tributaries as well as main roads.

Also focus is on the development of government and public buildings such as ministries, authorities, and universities, in addition to developing water networks for irrigation with a total length of 1,350 km at the city level.

Green Riyadh Nurseries also works to produce 3 million trees, shrubs, and soil covers annually to provide the necessary planting needs, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).