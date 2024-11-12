NYSE-listed Joby Aviation has started construction on the first vertiport in its planned air taxi network for Dubai, the company announced on Tuesday.

The vertiport, located at Dubai International Airport (DXB), is being developed in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Skyports, the company said in a press statement.

Additional vertiports are planned at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina, the statement said, adding that the company's electric air taxi service is scheduled to launch in late 2025.

Under a six-year exclusive agreement signed in February 2024 with RTA and Skyports, Joby Aviation will operate air taxi services in Dubai.

According to the statement, the DXB vertiport will span three stories and 3,100 square metres, featuring two take-off and landing stands equipped with Joby’s Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS) for rapid vehicle charging and conditioning. The facility will integrate with the Emirates Metro Station, DXB Airport parking, and other ground transportation infrastructure.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, offering speeds of up to 200 mph (322 km/h). The California-based company recently initiated the process to secure an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which requires demonstrating readiness in aircraft operations, training, maintenance, and safety protocols.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.