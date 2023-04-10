Global architecture firm Foster + Partners developed the vertiport terminal concept for Dubai in collaboration with UK-based Skyports Infrastructure, a designer and operator of vertiport technology for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry, to provide seamless and sustainable travel in the emirate.

The provisional concept design for a Skyports Infrastructure vertiport terminal, located next to Dubai International Airport, was endorsed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the World Government Summit 2023.

The DXB vertiport is one of four initial locations currently being considered by Skyports Infrastructure and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Foster + Partners said in a statement.

David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, stated: “The conceptual vertiport connects with Dubai International Airport and the Dubai Metro to provide seamless, sustainable travel across the city for international and domestic passengers.”

The terminal is on an elevated deck to facilitate aircraft take-off and landing.

The RTA and Skyports Infrastructure plan to develop the network of vertiports for air taxi services by 2026.

