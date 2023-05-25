UK-based architectural firm Benoy announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim Investment Company to continue work on the $1.8 billion Konoz entertainment city project, located in Riyadh.

The signing took place between Tom Cartledge, CEO of Handley House, and members of the Al Othaim family, in the presence of Kemi Badenoch, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade in Riyadh.

Benoy is the lead architect for the scheme, which includes 50,000 square metres (sqm) of commercial office spaces, a 20,000 sqm entertainment city, 5,000 sqm of green areas, parking for 5,500 vehicles, a 120,000 sqm commercial centre, a luxury hotel with 250 rooms and 120 serviced residential apartments, an additional 135,000 sqm built-up area residential apartment complex with 700 apartments.

The signing also marked the official opening of Benoy’s new regional HQ in Riyadh, cementing the firm’s strong presence in the Gulf since 2007.

