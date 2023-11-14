Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announced last week the launch of the emirate's first sustainable community, Awafi Sustainable District, designed with the standards of Rafah guidelines.

These guidelines have been developed in partnership with the Public Services Department and the Environment Protection and Development Authority, the Municipality said in a press statement.

Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: "The Awafi Sustainable District reflects the emirate’s vision to develop and cultivate communities designed to ensure higher standards of living for the current and coming generations, while pursuing broader sustainability goals."

Currently, the community, located in the Awafi area, has 190 private residential plots and more than 13,000 square metres (sqm) of gardens and open spaces, with an additional 28,000 sqm of commercial service facilities.

The statement said planned facilities include an exclusive community park with a play area, swimming pool and fitness corner, retail shops, mosques, a community farm and children’s nursery, a dedicated footpath, and cycleways with storage facilities, landscaped public areas and sikkas, LED street-lit roads, shade structures and jogging tracks, parking for people of determination, Electric Vehicle charging points, communal waste collection points and recycling hubs.

'Through this project, Ras Al Khaimah aims to cultivate an attractive and environment-friendly community for residents by promoting increased use of outdoor spaces, healthy mobility, lower consumption of energy and water, and reduction of waste,' the statement noted.

(Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

