UAE-headquartered real estate development firm The Luxe Developers announced on Monday broke ground on the 1.5 billion UAE dirham ($408.40 million) Oceano, a twin-tower waterfront development located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The 18-storey project, across a built-up area (BUA) of 79,000 sqm, consists of 206 units, including apartments, penthouses, and sky villas, the developer said in a statement.

Dewan Architects + Engineers is the project architect who has incorporated free-flowing glass facades and minimalist frames.

Hirsch Bedner Associates, a US hospitality design firm, have designed the interiors.

