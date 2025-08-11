France has boosted its investments in Morocco over the past few months to oust the UAE as the largest foreign investor in the North African Arab nation.

France’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Morocco peaked at nearly 2.04 billion Moroccan dirhams ($225 million) at the end of the first half of 2025, the Economy and Finance Ministry said in a statement carried by the local press on Friday.

“France recovered its position as the top foreign investor in Morocco in the first half of this year after it outstripped the UAE,” the statement said.

At the same time, the UAE’s investment in Morocco shrank to around MAD1.7 billion ($188 million) from about MAD 3 billion ($332 million), the report said.

The US, which was second investor in Morocco, receded to the third position with FDI of around MAD928 million ($102 million) at the end of the first half of 2025.

The report showed Italy came fourth with FDI of MAD844 million ($89 million), followed by Germany and the UK with investments of $83 million and $70 million respectively.

The bulk of foreign investments in Morocco cover real estate, industry and other lucrative sectors, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

