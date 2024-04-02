A UAE company is competing with other foreign firms for the operation of Iraq’s Grand Faw Port, which is expected to be commissioned in late 2025, an official said on Monday.

The Iraqi Transport Ministry has formed a committee to pick the winning bidder from among companies from the UAE, China and Singapore, said Maytham Safi, information director at the Ministry.

In a statement carried by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications, Safi said the committee would announce the winner shortly.

“The Ministry is seeking to contract with experienced companies in the field of port operation and management as a partner with the Ministry to manage and operate Faw Port…key bidders include companies from China and Singapore as well as UAE firms which have experience in operating important ports in Asia,” Safi said.

The official did not name the UAE bidding firm, but Dubai’s DP World is managing several ports in Asia and other regions.

Faw Port, which is being constructed by South Korea’s Daewoo Company, is slated to be one of the world’s largest container terminals with a capacity to handle nearly 99 million tonnes per year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

