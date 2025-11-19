UAE-based architecture and engineering consultancy SharpMinds is gearing up for the next phase of growth as the country’s broad-based construction boom reshapes demand for design, engineering and project management services, its top executive said.

Founder and CEO Amir H Greiss said the current cycle is being driven less by short-term speculation and more by long-term national priorities.

“We’re seeing an expansion not only in residential and hospitality developments but also in healthcare, education, logistics, and infrastructure linked to sustainability and smart city goals,” he told Zawya Projects. “For firms like SharpMinds, this creates tremendous opportunity.”

He said the focus has shifted from pure aesthetics or functionality to creating environments that enhance end-user well-being and experience while meeting increasingly tighter regulatory and sustainability benchmarks.

“The firms that will thrive are those that can balance speed and innovation with accountability and quality,” explained Greiss. “That’s where multidisciplinary firms like ours that bring architecture, engineering, and human-centred design under one umbrella can make a real impact.”

He acknowledged that the rapid pace of development is accompanied by risks including cost inflation, supply chain uncertainty, evolving regulations and financing-related delays.

“To mitigate these, both consultants and clients are investing more time in the early stages of projects setting clear expectations, refining budgets, and tightening contractual frameworks,” he said. “There’s also a growing emphasis on risk-sharing and transparency between all stakeholders.

Proactive communication and realistic scheduling, establishing early baselines for cost, time and design intent can reduce downstream surprises, he noted.

Greiss pointed out that digital tools are transforming every stage of project delivery -- from coordination and decision-making to long-term operational planning -- making processes smarter, faster, and more adaptive to future needs

“Technology is completely reshaping how we approach design, collaboration, and project delivery. It’s allowing us to work more efficiently, visualise outcomes more clearly, and involve clients more closely throughout the process,” he said

On future plans, he said expansion into other GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, is a key part of SharpMinds’ growth strategy.

“Saudi Arabia, in particular, presents significant opportunities through its giga-projects and focus on quality-of-life developments,” he stated. “We’re selectively targeting the right projects, partners, and clients that align with our values and expertise.”

He added that the firm’s design philosophy – balancing innovation, sustainability and human experience – aligns closely with the ambitions of the region’s flagship projects.

“With the right collaborations, we’re confident SharpMinds can bring meaningful value to the GCC’s evolving architectural landscape,” he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

What does ‘human-centred’ and ‘sustainable’ design mean in practice for SharpMinds - and how do you balance these goals with cost-conscious clients?

Human-centred and sustainable design is a core value for us and not just a buzzword. It was a founding principle and continues to shape our mission and vision.

For us, human-centred design means creating environments that genuinely improve the experience and well-being of the people who use or interact with them, whether it’s a patient in a healthcare facility, a resident in an apartment, or an employee in an office space. It’s about intuitive layouts, daylighting, air quality, and how spaces influence behaviour and mood.

Sustainability is integrated throughout our design process from energy-efficient systems and material selection to life-cycle thinking and adaptability. We approach it pragmatically rather than adding cost, we demonstrate how sustainability can deliver long-term value through operational savings, resilience, and user satisfaction.

Our role is to guide clients through that balance aligning aspirational design with commercial reality, without compromising on quality or responsibility.

Which sectors are driving the strongest demand for your services right now?

Currently, we’re seeing fairly equal demand across healthcare, residential, and mixed-use hospitality and commercial projects. Each of these sectors is experiencing its own mini-boom, but the pace of decision-making is slightly faster in healthcare - particularly in projects linked to biotech, medical innovation, and in residential, in mid-to-high-end living spaces.

Healthcare continues to be a major growth engine. There’s an increasing appetite for advanced medical and wellness facilities that integrate technology, patient-centred design, and sustainability. Residential projects, on the other hand, are becoming more community-oriented and experience-driven, where comfort, privacy, and lifestyle integration are equally important as architectural form.

Mixed-use and hospitality developments are also evolving to support lifestyle destinations, flexible workspaces, and social experiences. We’re fortunate that our portfolio and internal capabilities allow us to move fluidly between these sectors.

Could you share examples of projects where SharpMinds’ multidisciplinary approach - architecture, engineering, planning, and marketing - made a tangible difference?

One recent example is our redesign of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC) main facility (the first major upgrade since its opening in 2018.) Beyond the architectural and engineering scope, we took a holistic approach to align the physical space with the brand’s identity and leadership vision. Every aspect from façade treatment and interior materials to artwork, wayfinding, and lighting was reimagined to reflect the centre’s pioneering spirit in regenerative medicine.

We also integrated operational insights into the design, ensuring efficiency for medical and research professionals while creating collaborative spaces that foster dialogue and innovation. This kind of alignment between functionality, brand expression, and human experience is where our multidisciplinary model truly shines.

Another example is our proposal for the major extension of Emirates International Hospital, where we brought together architecture, MEP, structural engineering, and spatial planning within one coordinated delivery framework. As this project approaches the construction stage, the collaboration across disciplines demonstrated how we can accelerate design cycles and improve decision-making through seamless integration.

Are you seeing stronger demand for green certifications (LEED, WELL, Estidama, Al Sa’fat) from clients?

There is certainly more understanding and familiarity with these certifications than in years past. Increasingly, clients are recognising the measurable and tangible benefits of sustainable design - not just the publicity or label that comes with certification.

There is a baseline level of compliance, particularly in Abu Dhabi, where Estidama standards are required for government projects, but voluntary uptake among private clients is still modest. Many clients today are more focused on incorporating sustainable features such as efficient HVAC systems, smart controls, and renewable materials.

Both new construction projects that adopt sustainable approaches and retrofitting or renovation works designed to improve operational efficiency are helping make the built environment more sustainable overall, which in turn raises awareness and familiarity with these standards. We try to guide clients on the operational and reputational benefits of higher certification levels, though broader incentives or recognition from regulatory bodies could encourage wider adoption.

How do you view the role of partnerships in driving growth and technical depth?

Partnerships are vital to staying at the forefront of innovation and technical expertise. Our association with IKM Architecture Inc. a firm with a strong healthcare and institutional design portfolio allows us to tap into global experience and advanced design methodologies.

Collaboration, both local and international, is an essential part of our DNA. We regularly work with digital solution providers, sustainability specialists, and materials innovators to ensure that our designs are not just visually striking, but also operationally efficient and environmentally responsible with the specific project’s needs in mind. These relationships enhance our ability to deliver complex projects and strengthen the collective capability of the regional design ecosystem.

Lastly, how do you differentiate yourself from established players in a highly competitive consultancy space?

SharpMinds is a multidisciplinary consultancy offering end-to-end solutions across architecture, engineering, planning, and project management. This integrated approach enables us to deliver cohesive, efficient, and innovative outcomes at every stage of a project, while also creating meaningful experiences for our clients such as designs that go beyond code compliance to enhance usability, comfort, and engagement.

Our ability to take on technically complex, high-value projects sets us apart. We place strong emphasis on human-centred design, sustainability, and innovation, while leveraging strategic international associations with IKM Architecture Inc. and MCF Architecture, a division of McKinley Architecture & Engineering. These partnerships facilitate knowledge transfer and the application of global best practices, giving us access to specialised expertise and design innovation, all while ensuring our projects remain contextual and locally grounded.

Ultimately, our strength lies in being agile, collaborative, and strategic combining creative design thinking with engineering precision and a true spirit of client partnership.

(Reporting by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

