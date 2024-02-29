UAE-based real estate developers MAG has invited contractors to bid for the main construction contract of Keturah Reserve, luxury residential development in Meydan.

The construction value of the project is 2.8 billion UAE dirhams ($762 million), the developer said in a press statement.

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 533 units across six apartment block buildings.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: "We look forward to appointing a main contractor for Keturah Reserve, a project that embodies the highest standards of luxury experiences coupled with the regional-first Bio Living.

Interested bidders can contact Thyer Al Kubaisi (pa.dpcd@dewan-architects.com) and Mohammed Benghali (m.benghali@dewan-architects.com) from Dewan Architects and Engineers.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

