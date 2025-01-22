Saudi Arabia - The Prophet Mosque in Madinah. The city will get two PP projects.

Expressions of interest (EOI) and request for qualification (RFQ) have been launched for two transformative real estate projects in Madinah under the public-private partnerships (PPP) model.

The joint development projects will come up in Sikkah Al Hadid and Dhul Hulaifah. These projects will be executed through build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) contracts with a duration of 30 years, a press release said.

Al Madinah Regional Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP).

Sikkah Al Hadid project will transform an 84,657-sq-m government-owned site west of Al Madinah Al Munawarah into an integrated mixed-use facility. The site's strategic location and flexible zoning, permitting buildings up to 20 floors, combined with excellent road network connectivity, ensure easy access for residents and visitors.

The development will also synergise with adjacent residential projects by the National Housing Company (NHC), supporting the surrounding community while catering to a growing population within a 5-km radius. Key components include a state-of-the-art, four-storey medical centre with up to 200 beds, outpatient clinics, and multi-specialty services. Complementing these healthcare facilities is a shopping mall featuring diverse retail options, including fashion stores, food and beverage outlets, and entertainment venues.

Dhul Hulaifah project is set to transform a 30,112-sq-m government-owned site into a mixed-use development just 6 km from the Prophet's Mosque. This project leverages its picturesque surroundings, excellent connectivity, and proximity to religious landmarks, making it an ideal destination for residents and visitors.

The development will feature a four-star hotel integrated with retail spaces and healthcare clinics, offering a unique blend of hospitality and essential services. Pedestrian-friendly retail areas will provide shopping, dining, and leisure options.

Additionally, the project includes outpatient clinics offering specialised medical care, diagnostic services, a pharmacy, and a dedicated parking facility to ensure convenient access for all users.

Local and international investors can get more information at the NCP website at (www.ncp.gov.sa). Interested investors should submit their statement of qualification (SOQ) by March 2, the press release said.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).