AMMAN — The construction project at the King Hussein Bridge, which involves new buildings and the allocation of cargo and passenger yards, will be executed according to the highest global standards, Maher Abu Al Samen, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Transportation, said on Thursday.

During a committee meeting to review the progress of the technical evaluation of the participating companies, Abu Al Samen, who is also the chairman of the ministerial steering committee of the project, noted that the project will include modern technological techniques to provide a comfortable and safe working environment for visitors and employees, contributing to facilitating Palestinians crossing over the bridge and ensuring the best provision of services.

Technical details related to the project were discussed, and all parties emphasised the necessity of removing any obstacles that hinder the project's progress and the need to facilitate the completion of procedures as soon as possible to begin its official implementation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new project is located two kilometeres west of the current buildings that serve the users of the crossing. It will be built on a land area of approximately 2,000 dunums, completely separating passenger and cargo traffic.

The project aims to enhance trade exchange between the two countries and reduce waiting and inspection times for both passengers and cargo.

The new project will serve about four million users and more than 180,000 trucks annually during the first phase.

