Leading companies - Naseej, Dadabhai Construction, Ahmed Mansoor Al A'ali and Delmon Gate - have submitted bids to the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry for the development of residential units under Salman City project.

According to the bidding documents, the winning developer will be responsible for design, construction and financing for all the 131 housing units under the project, in addition to related infrastructure works.

Of the four, Ahmed Mansoor Al A'ali submitted the lowest bid of BD2,159,871.080 ($5,730,019) followed by Dadabhai with BD2,159,871.080, Naseej with BD3,284,546 and Delmon with BD3,839,009, said the Bahrain Tender Board during a key session held yesterday (July 24) where they opened 76 bid envelopes for 11 tenders.

