Egyptian real estate developer Times Developments announced on Thursday the launch of the second phase of its flagship mixed-use project, Avelin, situated in New Cairo near Al Rehab City.

Ahmed El Sergany, CEO of Times Developments said delivery is scheduled for 2028 with construction progress on the project reaching 30 percent.

“The launch of the second phase of the Avelin project reaffirms our commitment to deliver residential units that match the highest global quality standards,” he said.

Details on the number of units and costs weren’t disclosed.

He said the combination of residential, commercial, and recreational components has made Avelin an attractive destination for both living and investment.

The company’s execution strategy involves starting construction of a project before sales to ensure adherence to delivery timelines and quality execution, he stated.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

