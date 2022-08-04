Muscat: Three tenders for projects have been issued to develop and expand some of the vital roads that are witnessing congestion and traffic jams in Dhofar Governorate.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement :"Dhofar Municipality issues three tenders for developmental projects to develop and expand some of the vital roads that are experiencing congestion and traffic jams in the Governorate of Dhofar."

The first project is the construction of the Atin Roundabout Tunnel, which was designed to address the traffic jams on Atin Street and 18 November Street, taking into account the aesthetic elements of the design.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

