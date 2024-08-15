In a significant move towards bolstering its tourism infrastructure, the Dhofar Municipality has announced a tender for the development of the waterfront in the Wilayat of Taqah. This project represents a crucial step in the broader strategy to elevate the region's public amenities and attract more visitors, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives of enhancing tourism and stimulating economic growth.

The Taqah Waterfront development is not merely an infrastructure project but a comprehensive initiative aimed at transforming the coastal landscape into a vibrant hub of activity. Spanning an impressive 96,250 square metres, the development will stretch along 2,973 metres of the wilayat’s picturesque coastline. The project is designed to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal, offering a diverse range of facilities that cater to both locals and tourists.

Central to the development is the construction of a 460-metre service road, complete with ample parking spaces to accommodate the influx of visitors anticipated once the project is completed. This road will provide seamless access to the various attractions along the waterfront, ensuring that the area is not only visually appealing but also easily navigable.

The development will also feature designated children’s play areas, promoting family-friendly tourism and providing safe, engaging spaces for younger visitors. Complementing these are fitness facilities, including exercise equipment and a dedicated cycling track, which cater to the growing demand for active, outdoor lifestyles.

In addition to recreational amenities, the project includes practical infrastructure such as an administrative office to oversee the management of the waterfront and its services. This office will play a vital role in maintaining the high standards expected from such a prominent development, ensuring that the area remains well-kept and efficiently operated.

Catering to both locals and tourists, the waterfront will boast two restaurants with terraces offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea. These dining establishments are set to become key attractions, providing not just meals but a complete sensory experience where visitors can relax and take in the beauty of the coastal scenery.

The project’s commitment to enhancing the natural environment is evident in the planned planting of 350 trees and the creation of expansive green spaces. These efforts will not only beautify the area but also contribute to environmental sustainability, providing much-needed greenery in an urbanising world.

Public squares, adorned with artistic sculptures and water fountains, will serve as communal gathering spots, fostering social interaction and community spirit. These spaces are designed to be both functional and visually striking, offering residents and visitors alike places to unwind and enjoy the waterfront.

In a nod to the cultural and spiritual needs of the community, the development will also include a prayer hall equipped with facilities for both men and women. This inclusion reflects a sensitivity to the cultural values of the region, ensuring that the waterfront remains a space where all visitors feel welcome and respected.

Comfortable seating areas with shaded canopies will be scattered throughout the waterfront, providing respite from the sun and inviting visitors to linger and enjoy their surroundings. These areas are designed to enhance the overall experience of the waterfront, making it a destination where people can spend time, relax, and appreciate the beauty of Taqah.

The Dhofar Municipality has extended an invitation to both local and international companies specialising in construction and urban development to participate in this tender. The project is expected to be highly competitive, given its scale and significance, and submissions will be evaluated according to stringent criteria set by the municipality.

This waterfront development is poised to become one of Taqah’s most significant projects, with the potential to transform the area into a leading tourist and recreational destination.

