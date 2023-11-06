Ten new schools are being built in Iraq's Muthanna governorate using semi-precast concrete technology, a spokesperson for the ministry of planning said.

Abdelzahra Al-Hindawi said the project is expected to be completed in 2024, adding that it has reached 34 percent completion rate.

He said the project will reduce the shortage of school buildings in the governorate while putting an end to the issue of double shifts.

The schools occupy areas ranging from 1.5 to 2 acres, he said.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

