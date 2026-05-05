Egypt - Livingyards has announced that the total investment value of its project portfolio has exceeded EGP 30bn, with targeted revenues projected to surpass EGP 50bn in the coming years.

As part of its growth strategy, the company appointed Abdullah Lotfy as Managing Director to strengthen operations and support the next phase of development. Lotfy emphasized Livingyards’ focus on building integrated residential and mixed-use communities that align with evolving market demands and deliver long-term value for customers and investors.

He highlighted The Loft Residence Compound in the New Administrative Capital as a flagship project. Spanning 22.5 feddans, the development allocates approximately 81% of its area to green spaces and services. It includes around 900 residential units ranging from 78 to 434 sqm, with multiple finishing packages tailored to diverse customer needs.

Lotfy also pointed to Solay in New Cairo as a key development within the portfolio. Extending over nearly 31 feddans in the Golden Square, Solay is designed as a fully integrated villa community with residential and luxury serviced units. The project also incorporates commercial, administrative, and entertainment components, while dedicating about 80% of its land to landscaped and open spaces.

Construction is progressing across Livingyards’ developments, with a strong emphasis on adhering to delivery schedules and maintaining quality standards to reinforce customer and investor confidence. The company has already begun delivering units at The Loft Residence Compound, which includes a clubhouse and a commercial and administrative services center. Structural works have also been completed for The Loft Downtown and The Loft Plaza, both mixed-use projects offering administrative, commercial, and medical spaces designed for flexible operations.

Livingyards recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of Noir and Solay in New Cairo, part of a strategy to diversify its geographic presence and investment mix. Its portfolio now includes Noir in New Cairo, Solay in the Golden Square, and The Loft Residence Compound, The Loft Downtown, The Loft Plaza, and LCC in the New Capital. The company continues to develop projects across New Cairo, the New Capital, and West Cairo, with a focus on integrated urban communities and sustainable development principles.

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