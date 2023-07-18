UAE - Taraf, a key UAE property developer, has awarded the enabling works contract to Asasat Aldhafra APCC Building Contracting for its exquisite residential development, Luce, located along the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

A premium project, Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse.

The building's design is inspired by nature, the beach and the sand's elegant curves and organic lines, and takes its cues from the fluidity within both Dubai's desert and seascapes.

A real estate division of UAE-based investment holding group Yas Holding, Taraf said the enabling works will begin in July, marking a major development milestone for Luce and paving the way for the subsequent construction stages of the project.

"The successful launch of Luce has captivated the interest of discerning buyers seeking a unique living experience," stated a company spokesman.

"The development offers a wide range of residential units, including spacious apartments and luxurious penthouses, all thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication," he noted.

"Each residence boasts state-of-the-art amenities, contemporary interiors, and panoramic waterfront views, promising an unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Palm Jumeirah," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).