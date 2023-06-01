Tameer, the real estate development arm of Inovest Group, yesterday unveiled its newest real estate offering, Talia, a stretch of villas located along the waters of Danat Al Bahrain and designed to mirror the perks of waterfront life.

Phase 1 of Talia is the starting point for a total of 70 villas set along the coastline of the main island of Danat Al Bahrain.

The villas are benchmarked to the highest of standards and accommodate a contemporary lifestyle that pairs state of the art amenities with the laid-back mindset of waterfront living.

Each villa includes spacious and open living areas, three bedrooms with waterfront views, and allocations for a private deck, swimming pool, and jetty.

Inovest chief investment officer and Tameer managing director Talal Al Mulla said, “The Talia residential villas are Tameer’s newest project since the announcement of our rebrand, which we view as a pivotal point in the group’s mandate to expand its presence within the real estate market.”

Talia Villas are the first phase in a three-part residential strip, which will ultimately span the entire southern shore of the main island.

Providing additional details on the upcoming project, Mr Al Mulla said, “Each of the villas has been designed to maximise views of the area’s splendid canals, and to offer a match between a home designed for family living and a waterfront holiday home. Talia is perfectly situated to integrate with the primary commercial and leisure components of the overall Danat Al Bahrain project.

“The villas themselves feature well-designed interiors and exteriors that provide opportunities to entertain, and connect with family and friends, or simply relax.”

The homes sit on plots sizes that range between 300 and 325 sqm and reflect a modern architectural style and high specifications.

The development is expected to take up to 18 months to complete.