Municipal Councils and Capital Municipality members have hailed the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning’s efforts in sustaining the rapid urban development progress in Bahrain.

They noted the major projects that prove effective in coping with the increasing number of vehicles to achieve smooth traffic and facilitate the movement of citizens, residents and visitors.

These initiatives come in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 to keep pace with the economic recovery plan and pursue the goals of sustainable development. They pointed out that the ministry is implementing many initiatives that contribute to the development of the road network and the distribution of traffic through the expansion and development of existing streets as well as the establishment of alternative and new streets.

