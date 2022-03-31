stc Bahrain, an operating company part of stc Group, a world-class digital enabler, today (March 30) announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications for the launch a first-of-its-kind technology park in the region.

The company will be leasing 55,000 sq m of land from the government in Al Qurain area for the project that will be host ground-breaking technologies.

The project comes in line with stc Group strategic objectives to build a Mena digital hub and invest in breakthrough technologies as a global telecommunications and ICT player, said the statement from stc Bahrain.

stc Bahrain has been instrumental in driving transformation within Bahrain – a population that is tech-savvy with an advanced digital infrastructure.

In addition to diversifying the economy, the project will focus on uplifting local talent within the tech field. Furthermore, it will offer benefits to local citizens through the localised storage of data that will be closer to end users, it added.

Unveiling the mega plan for the region, Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, said the new state-of-the art technology park was a major initiative by the kingdom aimed at achieving the objectives of the Fifth National Telecommunications Plan and also the recently launched ICT and Digital Economy Strategy.

"This will further help boost the kingdom's ICT sector in line with various initiatives put forth to achieve the comprehensive development goals, led by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and in establishing a world-class digital infrastructure," stated the minister.

The project will also be one of the first initiatives in energy efficiency, driving local innovation towards the use of renewable energy. On completion, it will boost Bahrain’s position as an economic and Info-comm hub.

The new technology park will push new boundaries in the digital field and contribute to Bahrain’s digital economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, he added.

Engineer Mohammed Alhakbani, stc Bahrain Board Chairman, while thanking the Bahrain government for its trust in the company, said: "We will deliver one of the most impactful technology parks that will enable building a data Mena hub as part of stc Group strategy dare2.0."

"stc Bahrain is hoping to continue the strategic partnership to develop more tech projects in the future that will empower the digital economy," he noted.

Engineer Nezar Banabeela, the CEO of stc Bahrain, said: "We are very excited to be at the forefront of one of the most important technology projects within Bahrain. The new technology park will provide the foundation for the digitisation of sectors across Bahrain, nurture local talent, and host the growing demand for data."

"As digital enablers, we are proud to be one of the key players leading the path of Bahrain’s journey to digital transformation and empowering the tech ecosystem," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).