SSH, a leading master planning and building design company has been appointed lead consultant for Dubai Harbour Residences, an ultra-luxury mixed-use development featuring upscale hotels as well as both branded and unbranded residences.

Located in the heart of Dubai Harbour, it is the first residential project of Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour.

The project's master plan features a blend of mixed-use developments, including upscale hotels and both branded and unbranded residences, said SSH in its statement.

With access to a private beach and resort-inspired comforts, these low-rise residences boast breathtaking panoramic sea and city views, providing the backdrop for moments of congregation, celebration, and contemplation.

The residential complex will feature a variety of apartments and penthouses, each meticulously designed to provide an unparalleled living experience, catering to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences.

In this role, SSH will work closely with Shamal Holding, as well as Dubai-based H&H Development, the development manager, along with the internationally renowned design architect Nikken Sekkei.

"Together, we aim to create a landmark development that seamlessly blends modern luxury with functional living spaces, making it a premier destination for residents and visitors alike," said a company spokesman.

