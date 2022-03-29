SSH, one of the leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision firms in the Middle East, has secured the contract to develop the concept design for the new Diriyah Sales Centre in capital Riyadh.

The area has been under the administration of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) since 2017 and is located within the Diriyah Gate master plan, a mixed-use destination set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historic cultural and lifestyle destination.

The Diriyah Sales Centre will be a free-standing, purpose-built structure that offers potential investors (land and real estate buyers, leasing clients, etc.) in the Diriyah area, a dynamic exhibition, showcasing the tremendous investment opportunities within the overall DGDA’s administration area which encompasses both Diriyah Gate and Wadi Safar exclusive community towards the west.

Concept design

According to SSH, the scope of work includes the development of concept design, as well as to provide design guardianship to protect the design intent of the project throughout construction.

Diriyah Sales Centre will be constructed on a 19,000 sq m area, with a built up area (BUA) of 2,450 sq m and a maximum height of 12 m built over ground and first floor levels, it added.

On the contract win, Arkam Alshaikhly, the Design Principal at SSH, said: "It is an honour for us to have been appointed by a prestigious client such as the DGDA. As we’ve delivered several luxury hospitality projects in the past, we are confident that this one will meet the client’s expectations."

Located within close proximity of Al Bujairi, approximately 500 m east of the historic town centre, the Diriyah Sales Centre will be designed to serve as an immersive and ultra-high luxury hospitality and exhibition venue, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

