SOL Properties, the real estate development arm of Bhatia Group, has launched its latest flagship mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).
SOL Levante has a gross development value (GDV) of 1 billion UAee dirhams ($272.28 million) with 612 residential units, the developer said in a statement on Monday.
The prperty also incorporates 100,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of office spaces and 50,000 sq. ft. of retail area.
The development will feature a 50,000 sq. ft. podium, which will house various outdoor and indoor amenities.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
