SOL Properties, a part of Dubai-based Bhatia Group, announced on Monday the ground-breaking for ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’, located in Downtown Dubai.

The 55-storey residential tower, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2027, will be operated by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, SOL Properties said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t disclose the project cost but said it incorporates advanced technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM) to enhance overall efficiency; construction techniques including post-tension slabs to reduce material cost and enhance structural integrity and prefabricated steel structural components for speedy on-site assembly, reduce construction time and limit power use and waste. In addition, the project will also feature self-shading balconies to reduce the need for air conditioning and electric-powered lights, thus reducing utility bills and carbon footprint.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said the project aims to meet the growth in demand for sustainable luxury residences within the UAE as luxury homebuyers are increasingly seeking residences that align with their environmental values without compromising on comfort and design.

