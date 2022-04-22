ArabFinance: Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) (OCDI) reported a 125.18% year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 21st.

Consolidated net profit excluding minority interest stood at EGP 226.23 million in Q1 2022, compared to a profit of EGP 100.46 million in the same quarter of 2021.

On the other hand, the company has incurred a standalone net loss after tac of EGP 19.04 million in Q1 2022, down from EGP 44.18 million in Q1 2021.

Established in 1996, SODIC is a mixed-use developer listed on the EGX, with a portfolio of diversified projects across Egypt, particularly in Cairo and the North Coast.