UAE-based Sobha Realty has launched a new master-planned mixed-use development, Sobha Hartland II, with completion slated for 2025.

Located in the vicinity of Sobha Hartland, the project covers over eight million square feet of area, comprising 90 acres of greens and open spaces, the developer said in a statement issued at Cityspace 2022.

The developer launched its Sobha One, comprising five interconnected towers and will incorporate one-to-four-bedroom apartments and two- to four-bedroom duplexes on day one of Cityscape 2022.

Sobha Hartland II is expected to be completed in 2025, with the estimated delivery time for five- to six-bedroom villas starting in the second quarter of 2025 and one- to four-bedroom apartments in the fourth quarter of 2025, the statement added.

PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Through our ‘Backward Integration’ model, we aim at delivering the project in time and will ensure a living experience like none other at Sobha Hartland II.”

Sobha Hartland, the developer’s 8 million square feet luxury freehold master development in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to previous press statements.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)