UAE-based real estate developer Sobha Realty announced on Monday the launch of its Sobha One tower during its participation at Cityscape Dubai 2022 property event in Dubai.

Sobha One is composed of five interconnected towers and will incorporate one-to four-bedroom apartments and two- to four-bedroom duplexes, the developer said in a press statement.

The new masterplan features upscale amenities including an 18-hole pitch and putt golf-course with clubhouse facilities, polyclinic, mosque, F&B esplanade near the waterbody, smaller scale BBQ, relaxation, and private party sky courts, themed courtyard interconnected on the sixth floor, multiple sky terraces, and diverse amenities on the sixth floor.

The statement said the new development faces Ras Al Khor sanctuary and offers vistas of the Creek, the Burj Khalifa and downtown.

Sobha Hartland, the developer’s 8 million square feet luxury freehold master development in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to previous press statements.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

