Canada-headquartered engineering consultancy SNC-Lavalin has secured the role of a delivery partner organisation for The LINE project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.



The contract has a duration of five years under a framework agreement for consultancy services on The LINE, the company said in a statement.

In collaboration with NEOM and other delivery partner organisations, SNC-Lavalin will provide project and construction management consultancy services for the design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the project.

In addition, the company will provide the management of the critical interfaces that the linear city shares with adjacent NEOM projects and logistics.

“The linear, cognitive city will play a significant role in helping NEOM accelerate the Kingdom’s economic diversification agenda by redefining the urban living experience, boosting tourism, and creating job opportunities for the people of Saudi Arabia,” said Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

On completion, The LINE will be a 170-kilometre long and 200 metres wide cognitive city run on 100 percent clean energy. The project, covering a land area of 34 square kilometres, will accommodate nine million residents.

