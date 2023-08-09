Kooheji Development, a leading builder in Bahrain, announced that sales and construction progress in its latest off-plan project, Seef Avenue II has exceeded expectations.

The project has been moving forward at a remarkable pace, with 61.62 per cent of the construction work completed in just over a year.

Key milestones have been achieved in the structural work, with significant progress on the 28th to 29th floor levels, extensive completion of blockwork and plastering on the 4th floor level parking floor.

Seef Avenue II is the second project in the Seef Avenue series by Kooheji Development.

The first project, Seef Avenue, was launched in 2019 and has been a great success, with a consistent occupancy rate of over 95pc and property value growth of more than 40pc.

Its distinctive design, reminiscent of French palaces, exquisite Italian finishes, and hotel-like shared facilities, have contributed to the project’s success.

Seef Avenue II is expected to be even more successful, thanks to its prime location, luxurious amenities, and high-quality construction.

The project is located in the heart of Seef, one of the most affluent and sought-after areas in Bahrain. It is close to a variety of amenities, including City Centre Bahrain, Jarir Bookstore, and the La Balcon Complex. The project also offers stunning views of the city skyline.

Soaring 30 storey high, Seef Avenue II features 176 luxurious apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. All units are fully furnished and equipped with the latest appliances. The project also features a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room, and children’s play area.

“We are thrilled with the progress our Kooheji Contractors team has made in advancing the Seef Avenue II project over the past 14 months. We are nearing the completion of the superstructure works, with significant strides made in the concreting works. The pace at which Seef Avenue II is progressing speaks volumes about our commitment to our owners and future residents,” said Kooheji Development chief executive Mohamed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji.

“As we move forward, you can expect to see the tower adorned with blue-grey cladding by September. We are wholeheartedly dedicated to this project and we are eagerly looking forward to August 2024. By this time, we anticipate that our diligent attention to detail and commitment to delivering superior value to our residents will have transformed Seef Avenue II into a stunning and fully realised development.”

He added that Kooheji Development is committed to delivering high-quality real estate products.

“The company uses only the finest materials and finishes in its construction, and it employs experienced and skilled craftsmen. Kooheji Development also offers a variety of financing options to make it easier for buyers to purchase a home in Seef Avenue II,” Mr Al Kooheji further said.

According to him, the era of traditional real estate development has come to an end.

“The uniqueness of the real estate sector lies in its ability to iterate and adapt. Looking at the real estate landscape in Bahrain, supply is now significantly greater than demand. Therefore, it’s crucial for a developer to set their real estate product apart.

“If you are looking for a luxurious, well-located, and high-quality real estate investment, Seef Avenue II is the perfect choice for you,” he concluded.

