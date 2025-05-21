Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and GAC, one of China’s largest automakers that is globally recognized for safety, quality, innovation, and sustainability, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “ MoU”) to launch a Knocked Down (KD) operation in Egypt, subject to completion of all related regulatory approvals.

Under the terms of the MoU, Jameel Motors and GAC will collaborate with a local assembler and component suppliers, to assemble GAC vehicles in Egypt.

Egypt’s automotive market, which has a large potential, represents a long-term opportunity for both Jameel Motors and GAC. Through this collaboration, the businesses aim to combine Jameel Motors’ operational excellence and local expertise with GAC’s advanced technological know-how. The focus will be on assembling one GAC model first, with the goal to expand the assembly operation long-term and build up a competitive line-up of advanced vehicles.

This MoU reflects both businesses’ long-term commitment to the Egyptian market and its socio-economic growth, including through job creation, technical upskilling and planned training programs for Egyptian youth, and supports Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals.

Jasmmine Wong, CEO of Jameel Motors, said, “This MoU is a significant milestone – both for Jameel Motors and for our ongoing collaboration with GAC. We have been committed to the Egyptian market for almost two decades and it is an honor to now deepen our commitment with the planned KD operation.”

Wei Haigang, the General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL, said,” This signing marks a new stage in the cooperation between both parties and will undoubtedly bring higher-quality products and more attentive services to the Egyptian market and its users. It also lays a solid foundation for both sides to better integrate into the local community, serve the local market, and contribute to local development.”

The collaboration on KD businesses will start with establishing a JV Company with an expectation that the assembly operation to start in H2 2026, subject to completion of all related regulatory approvals. The KD operation will complement Jameel Motors’ current business in Egypt, including as exclusive distributor of GAC and through Jameel Motors, offering comprehensive sales and after-sales services.

GAC is one of China’s largest car manufacturers, ranking as number 181 in the Fortune Global 500 and having gained international recognition for its high-quality vehicles, advanced technological solutions, and commitment to sustainability. GAC is setting new standards in mobility through advanced technology combined with exceptional design and high-quality craftsmanship. Today, GAC INTERNATIONAL has a market presence in a total of 76 countries and regions worldwide.

Jameel Motors is building on 70 years of automotive excellence and represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, with operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.

