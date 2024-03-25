The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) said France-based contractor Bouygues Construction has commenced the first rock excavation on the Sharaan Resort.

Nestled within the Sharaan Nature Reserve, the Jean Nouvel-designed 38 suites are carved into sandstone mountains.

RCU and its contractors will use construction techniques that adopt the ancient Nabataean practice of creating spaces within rock. Then, they will apply the latest engineering methods to create habitable spaces that are more aligned with modern-day expectations, an RCU press statement said.

Ben Hudson, Chief Development and Construction Officer at RCU, said the initial excavation is tangible evidence of RCU’s continued efforts to develop AlUla into a premier destination.

“Our work is fully guided by RCU’s environmental, social and health impact processes, and we are ensuring that all stakeholders appreciate the special location we are working in,” he added.

RCU plans to build 5,000 hotel rooms by 2030 and 8,500 rooms by 2035.

