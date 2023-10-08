Ladun Investment Company announced on Sunday that Built Aluminum Factory (BAFCO), owned by its subsidiary Built Industrial Company, has signed a contract worth 70.36 million Saudi riyals ($18.76 million) with Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea Global.



The contract includes installing aluminum and facade works at the Rosewood Hotel - Triple Bay in Amaala mega project, the company said in an Arabic language statement on the Saudi stock exchange.



Last month, BAFCO signed two contracts with Red Sea Global for Four Seasons and Six Senses Triple Bay.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

