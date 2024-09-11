Saudi-listed Abdul Mohsen Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development disclosed additional details of significant contract with Alfa Facilities and Contracting Company, a subsidiary of the Alfanar Group, to provide accommodation/catering services for a residential complex in the NEOM giga-project, located in the north-west of the Kingdom

The contract was awarded on 22 January 2024, and signed on 22 August 2024.

Al-Hokair disclosed in a stock exchange statement that the contract, valued at approximately 760 million Saudi riyals ($203 million) involves managing accommodation services for the residential complex for a period of seven years.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

