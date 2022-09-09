Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia discussed a number of long-term and short-term projects related to the transport and logistics sector on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Saleh bin Nasser alJasser, Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the meeting discussed the possibilities of economic development of the two countries via trade and the facilitation of trade, especially logistics.

"As of September of this year, nearly half a million tone of goods and nearly 400,000 passengers have used the new direct road between two countries. We expect this number to double and triple in the next five years easily because currently, the movement on this road does have much transit or third-party traffic."

He said that the long-term goals discussed between both sides include the possibility of a direct railway link and the short-term goals in the agreements for the quick turnaround of goods via sea and land border crossings."

Al-Jasser said that many areas of collaboration were discussed including the strong performance of the newly-road direct road between countries, which will help Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and boost tourism and trade.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation and accelerating the implementation of joint projects and initiatives in light of the relations that bring the two countries together at various levels.



