Arab Finance: The Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Waleid Gamal El-Dien, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding and a berth utilization agreement with Transcargo International (TCI) to operate a multi-purpose terminal at Ain Sokhna Port, according to a statement issued by the SCZONE.

The planned facility will be located on a 676-meter berth with a 335,000-square-meter back area, in line with the port’s master development plan.

A separate licensing agreement was also signed for the temporary use of a berth and land area under an 18-month usufruct arrangement.

The allocated 47,320-square-meter area includes the 676-meter berth, its back area, and a customs zone. The berth will be used for loading, unloading, handling, and storing general cargo and various types of dry bulk cargo.

Gamal El-Dien said the cooperation with TCI supports the authority’s efforts to enhance port efficiency and strengthen links with adjacent industrial zones to improve supply chains and attract high-quality investment.

He added that the SCZone aims to create an attractive environment for national and international companies through strategic partnerships that enable the operation of modern terminals with global standards and integrated logistics services.

These efforts, he said, align with national plans to position Egypt as a regional hub for trade and maritime services.

He noted that development work at Ain Sokhna Port is nearing completion, paving the way for additional handling capacity and advanced services across industrial and commercial sectors.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).