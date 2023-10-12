NEOM — In a dazzling display of rapid development, NEOM has just released its latest progress film, showcasing the bustling activity on the ground where over 60,000 workers are tirelessly constructing the future.



The ambitious project spans THE LINE, Oxagon, Sindalah, and Trojena, and significant strides have been made since the last progress update in January 2023.



The heart of NEOM is pulsating with life as major infrastructure projects, including roads, utilities, and a hospital, have already taken shape.



Bolstered by large-scale investments and fueled by the expertise of market-leading partners and talents from over 90 countries, NEOM is currently home to over 3,000 employees, all contributing to the realization of this groundbreaking vision.



The city of the future, THE LINE, is racing ahead, as is the center for advanced and clean industries, Oxagon. The luxury island destination, Sindalah, and the majestic mountains of Trojena are also witnessing swift development.



The progress film is part of an ongoing series that captures the key milestones achieved in NEOM's development journey.



A staggering $2 billion will be invested in the NEOM port, with the first container terminal set to open its doors in 2025, marking a significant leap forward in the region's connectivity.



Not stopping there, NEOM has secured $6.1 billion in financing to build the world's largest hydrogen plant, slated to produce green ammonia at scale by 2026 through the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.



This groundbreaking endeavor positions NEOM at the forefront of sustainable and clean energy solutions.



In a move that reflects NEOM's commitment to fostering vibrant communities, a colossal $5.6 billion investment is in the works for a public-private partnership aimed at constructing ten residential communities to house a staggering 95,000 people.



This venture stands as one of the largest social infrastructure projects globally, promising a new standard in modern living.



NEOM is not merely a development; it's a vision of the future being built in Saudi Arabia. The pace of progress is nothing short of staggering, with a continuous influx of large-scale investments and the recruitment of world-class talent every day.



NEOM has pledged to uphold the highest international standards in taxation, regulatory environments, and commercial law, ensuring a business-friendly and innovative ecosystem.



As the world watches in awe, NEOM is proving that its commitment to progress is unwavering, and the future it envisions is rapidly becoming a reality on the Saudi Arabian landscape.

