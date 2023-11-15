Saudi Arabia's NEOM announced on Wednesday the launch of Epicon, the giga project's latest luxury coastal tourism destination, in the Gulf of Aqaba in northwest.

Epicon launch follows the recent announcement of Leyja, NEOM's sustainable tourism destination set within a natural valley.

NEOM said in a statement that the property will feature two towers of 225 metres and 275 metres height each. The towers will be home to an ultra-premium 41 key hotel and luxury residences that comprise of 14 suites and apartments. The destination will also host is the Epicon resort featuring 120 rooms and 45 residential beach villas.

