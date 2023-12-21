Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services is expected to release the tender for the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) contract for Asir - Jazan Highway project in the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The DBFOM tender is expected to be announced in January 2024. The operation and maintenance (O&M) period is expected to be 25 years plus 5 years,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Asir - Jazan Highway forms part of four highway projects scheduled to be tendered under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as part of a pipeline of 200 privatisation and PPP projects across 17 sectors.

The scope of the work involves the construction of a highway, which will connect Asir and Jizan with a length of 136 km.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter 2027, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

